Missing 77-year-old man found safe

According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, John Bernard has been found and is safe

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 77-year-old John Bernard.

According to police, Bernard was last seen on Jan. 5, 2021, in the 1400 block of Grove Park Drive at 11:30 a.m.

Police say Bernard uses a burgundy walker and carries an Inogen oxygen machine. According to police, the oxygen machine will run out of oxygen at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Jan 5.

Anyone with information on John Bernard’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.