COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Lonzo Thornton.

According to police, Thornton, age 82, was last seen on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in south Columbus.

Police said “Thornton drives a 2005-2010 Pontiac G-6 Black in color with unknown Georgia tag.”

Thornton’s family and friends told police he has recently exhibited issues with his memory.

If you have seen Lonzo Thornton, please contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.