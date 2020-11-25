Columbus Police searching for missing autistic teen, Adarius Smith

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing autistic teen. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Adarius Smith.

Smith, age 17, was last seen in the 4200 block of Ridgefield Court on Tuesday.

At the time Smith was last seen he was wearing a black jacket, navy blue shirt, and black joggers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adarius Smith should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.