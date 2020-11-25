 

Columbus Police searching for missing autistic teen, Adarius Smith

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing autistic teen. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Adarius Smith.

Smith, age 17, was last seen in the 4200 block of Ridgefield Court on Tuesday.

At the time Smith was last seen he was wearing a black jacket, navy blue shirt, and black joggers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adarius Smith should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 54°
Mainly cloudy
Mainly cloudy 10% 69° 54°

Wednesday

76° / 63°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 76° 63°

Thursday

75° / 53°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 75° 53°

Friday

75° / 56°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 75° 56°

Saturday

68° / 52°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 68° 52°

Sunday

64° / 46°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 64° 46°

Monday

52° / 30°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 52° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
74°

72°

6 PM
Few Showers
30%
72°

71°

7 PM
Showers
40%
71°

69°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories