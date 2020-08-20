UPDATE: Missing teen Nickolas Bonilla has been found

UPDATE (12:48 p.m.): Columbus Police say Nickolas Bonilla has been found.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for a missing autistic teenager last seen near Dogwood Avenue by the Citizen Service Center.

Nickolas Bonilla, 17, is was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue cargo pants. He is described as 5’11, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Nickolas’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 911 or contact the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.