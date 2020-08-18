Columbus Police searching for missing brothers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a pair of missing brothers.

Police and the family of Christopher Durden, age 17, and Carson Durden, age 14, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating them.

The brothers were last seen in the area of River Road and 49th Street on August 11th at approximately 8:00 p.m. The boys left the area together, according to police. Christopher was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and black and white Nike tennis shoes. Carson was wearing black shorts (no shirt, no shoes).

Anyone with information on Christopher or Carson Durden is asked to contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at (706) 225-4384.