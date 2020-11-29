 

Columbus Police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police, along with the family of Richard Hawk, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.  

Hawk, age 73, was last seen in the 3900 block of Armour Avenue on Friday at 8:00 a.m.  Mr. Hawk has been diagnosed with dementia, according to his family.

When Mr. Hawk was last seen, he was wearing a white or gray long sleeve shirt and gray and blue pajama pants. He may also have a light mustache.  

A small gray and white dog may be with Mr. Hawk.   

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Hawk should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.

 

