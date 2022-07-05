COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The family of Harold McBride and the Columbus of Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating the missing elderly man.

McBride, 79, was last seen on Cusseta Road in Columbus, Georgia, between 6 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

McBride was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown shoes, a white flannel top, and a gray t-shirt layered over the white flannel top.

The police department describes McBride as a black male with gray hair, weighing 140 pounds, and standing 5 foot 7 inches tall.

According to law enforcement, McBride “may have dementia and is known to wander.”

Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding McBride’s whereabouts to contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.