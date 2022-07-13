COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is requesting public assistance locating a missing female juvenile.

According to the police department, Kalli Jones, 16, of Columbus, Georgia, was reported missing from Celia Drive on July 1, around 3 a.m.

Jones was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the yellow word “NIRVANA” spelled on the shirt and black slides.

Law enforcement describes Jones as a white female weighing 100 pounds, standing 5 feet tall, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information concerning Jones’ location can contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.