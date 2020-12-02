 

Columbus Police searching for missing local man last seen in November 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for a missing local man who was last seen on Nov. 16, 2020.

Police say Grady Ellison, 53, was last seen in the 700 block of Palmetto Avenue around 8 p.m. on Nov. 16. He was reportedly wearing a Lebron James black jersey with long sleeves, a white and beige windbreaker, blue pants, and black and white Fila shoes.

Ellison is described as 5’11”, weighing 185 pounds, with brown eyes and bald head, with a mustache and stubble.

Police ask that anyone with information about Ellison’s whereabouts call 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sgt. L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.

