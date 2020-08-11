Columbus Police searching for missing man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old David William Sheffield, Jr. 

Sheffield was last seen on Friday afternoon in the 2900 block of 10th Avenue around 2:20 p.m.  At the time he was last seen, Sheffield was wearing a black shirt with “Ranger” in yellow letters, khaki pants and black slides. 

Sheffield has multiple tattoos including: a heart with flames on his left arm, a Grim Reaper with two nude ladies on his right arm, a large cross on his back, and several others. 

Anyone with information on David Sheffield’s whereabouts should call the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449, Sergeant L. Zieverink at (706)-225-4384, or call 911.

