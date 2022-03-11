COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in location Harvey Tarver.

Police said Tarver, 65, was last seen in the area of 3rd Avenue on Wednesday.

According to police, “Tarver is deaf-mute and has an unknown clothing description.”

Tarver is 6’2″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has black and gray hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Harvey Tarver should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services/Adult Services at 706-653-3449.