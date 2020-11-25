Columbus Police searching for missing man, Keyshawn Markese Cobb

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Keyshawn Markese Cobb.

Cobb, age 22, was last seen in the area of 5th Avenue and 7th Street on Nov. 20. Police say Cobb may also be in the area of 5th Avenue and 7th Street.

A description of Cobb’s clothing when he was last seen is not available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keyshawn Markese Cobb should contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink, 706-225-4384.