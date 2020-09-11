Columbus Police searching for missing man last seen in the area of Wright Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Nickolas James Taylor.

Taylor, age 25, was last seen 3-4 weeks ago in the area of Wright Drive. Police say Taylor, who goes by the name Nick, is homeless and is known to hangs around Clover Lane and 32nd Street.

When last seen, Taylor was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt. 

Taylor has several tattoos. He has a tattoo of an “N” on one arm and a “T” on the other arm.  He also has “Pertinia” tattooed on his right arm.  He has a large bump on his back from an automobile accident. 

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts should contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at (706)-225-4384.

