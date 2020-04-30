Columbus Police searching for missing man, Marcus Fears

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Marcus Fears, 59.

Police say Fears was last seen in the 4300 block of Cusseta Road about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fears is described bald with a salt and pepper beard or goatee. He has brown eyes. Fears is 6’1” and weighs 185 pounds. He was wearing all black clothing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marcus Fears should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.