COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Thomas Isom. Police say Isom, age 27, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on July 5, 2021. At the time, he was in the area of 4700 block of Gardiner Drive.

When last seen, Isom was wearing gray clothing with ponytail.

Anyone with information about Thomas Isom should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.