Columbus Police searching for missing man with dementia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 64-year-old Morgan Sanders.

According to police, Sanders is a critically missing person due to medical conditions he suffers.

Police say Sanders was last seen on Wednesday, May 4 at around 1:00 p.m. At the time, Sanders was in the area of 1500 block of Hunt Avenue.

When Sanders was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a reddish-brown shirt.

Police say Sanders has been diagnosed with dementia and walks with a limp.

Anyone with information about Morgan Sanders should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Unit at 706-225-4343.

