 

Columbus Police searching for missing military veteran

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Donald Walter Bryant.

Police say Bryant, age 51, was last seen in the area of Garrett Lake Drive at an unknown date.

Bryant, a military veteran, has a black and gray mustache and a very long beard that is stomach length.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donald Bryant should contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.

