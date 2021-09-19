Columbus Police searching for missing person “critical”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are asking for public assistance in locating John Tobias, who’s last known location was the 4800 block of Kolb Avenue Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Tobias is known to suffer from several mental illnesses and is reportedly likely to walk into traffic.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray sweatpants, and no shoes.

The Columbus Police Department Youth Services are asking for anyone with information on this Critically Missing Person to contact them at (706)-653-3449 or 911.