Columbus Police searching for missing pregnant woman

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching a missing person. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Isabel Gonzalez, age 18. Both police and Gonzalez’s family are concerned for her safety. According to police, “Gonzalez is currently pregnant and has possible mental difficulties.”

Gonzalez was reported missing from the 10th block of Woodland Circle, on Feb. 8, 2022. At the time, she was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and navy-blue shoes.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.