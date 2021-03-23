Columbus Police searching for missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. According to police, Tiana Monee Thomas, age 16, was last seen on March 8.

Thomas has brown shoulder-length hair that is straightened. According to police, although seen in the picture with braces, Thomas no longer has braces on her teeth.

Police say they believe Thomas may be with Durkin Whitt and “Pee Boo.”

Anyone with information on Tiana Thomas’ whereabouts should contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.