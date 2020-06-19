Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Aaron Isaiah Mixon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Aaron Isaiah Mixon, age 14.

Mixon ran away from DJJ custody on Thursday. He was last seen in the area of 23rd Street around 3:30 p.m.

The teen was last seen wearing a black hoodie and beige khaki pants. Mixon is 5’6″ and weighs 160 pounds, and he has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say he may or may not be wearing glasses as seen in the picture.

Anyone with information about Aaron Isaiah Mixon should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.