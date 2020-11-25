Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Anastasia Joann Johnson-Dowdle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Anastasia Joann Johnson-Dowdle.

Johnson-Dowdle, age 14, was last seen in the area of Whisperwood Apartments (6363 Flat Rock Road) on Nov 21. A description of the missing teen’s clothing is not available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anastasia Joann Johnson-Dowdle should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink, 706-225-4384.