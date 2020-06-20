Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Aquasia Henderson

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police and the family of Aquasia Henderson, age 19, are asking the public for assistance in locating her.

Henderson was last seen in the area of the Wal Mart located at 2801 Airport Thruway on Wednesday, at around 5:54 p.m. Police say Henderson was seen getting into a black SUV.

At the time she was last seen, Henderson wearing a pink and green shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Henderson is 5’6″ and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and wears glasses. Her hair is black and styled in braids.

Anyone with information about Aquasia Henderson should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.