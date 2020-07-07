Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Araina McNeill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Araina “Raina” Nichole McNeill.

The teen was last seen in the area of Del Ray Drive in Columbus on July 7th at around 1:45 a.m.

When she was last seen, McNeill was wearing a black shirt and black shorts. McNeill is 5’6″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say McNeill may be with individuals named James or Maddie. Further details about James or Maddie are not available.

Anyone with information about Araina McNeill should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.