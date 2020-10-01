Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Araina Nichole McNeill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Araina Nichole McNeill.

According to police, McNeill, age 16, ran away from DFCS Custody at the beginning of September. McNeill was last seen in the area of Eberhart Avenue on/about September 1.

A description of her clothing at the time is not available.

Anyone with information about Araina Nichole McNeill’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink, 706-225-4384.