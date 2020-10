COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Brittney Lewis.

Lewis, age 16, was last seen on October 11, in the 2000 block of 6th Avenue.

At time Lewis was last seen she was wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and croc shoes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Brittney Lewis should contact the Columbus Police 911 Center or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.