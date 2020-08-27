Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Bryson Jo’el Smith

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bryson Jo’el Smith.

Smith, age 17, was last seen in the area of Ida Drive near St. Marys Road on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m.

When last seen, Smith was wearing a yellow jersey (possibly Lakers), and shorts. He has a tattoo on his right arm that says “Bryson.”

Police say Smith may be with Shashika Jackson and/or Keziah Levitt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bryson Jo’el Smith should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.