Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Darryl Curet, last seen on Melrose Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

According police, Darryl Curet, age 16, was last seen on Sunday. At the time, Curet was in the area of Melrose Drive.

Police say when Curet was last seen, he was wearing a blue coat, black jeans, and blue crocs.

Anyone with information about Darryl Curent should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.