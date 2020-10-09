Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Egypt Davis

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE – Columbus Police say Egypt Davis has been located and is safe.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Egypt Davis.

According to police, Davis, age 14,. was last seen on Thursday in the area of Tip Top Drive at around 10:00 p.m.

A description of Davis’ clothing is not available.

Anyone with information about Egypt Davis should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 653-3400.

