Columbus Police searching for missing teen, India Dukes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating India Dukes, age 16.

Dukes was last seen in the area of Rollins Way in Columbus, on Friday, April 24 around 1:00 a.m.

At the time she was last seen, Dukes was wearing black leggings and a t-shirt (unknown color). Dukes is 5’5″ and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is brown with blond twists.

Anyone with information about India Dukes should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.