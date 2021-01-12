 

Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Jamarion McLauin-Walker, last seen in area of 10th Avenue and 30th Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

According to police, Jamarion McLauin-Walker, age 15, was las seen on Sunday at around 5:15 p.m., in the area of 10th Avenue and 30th Street.

When the teen was last seen, he wearing a gray hoodie with “Born to Hustle” on the back, black track pants with a white stripe down the legs, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Jamarion McLauin-Walker’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

44° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 44° 39°

Tuesday

50° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 50° 32°

Wednesday

54° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 54° 30°

Thursday

58° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 58° 41°

Friday

55° / 32°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 55° 32°

Saturday

49° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 49° 29°

Sunday

52° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 52° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

12 AM
Cloudy
6%
44°

44°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
44°

43°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
43°

42°

3 AM
Cloudy
3%
42°

42°

4 AM
Cloudy
3%
42°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
41°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
41°

40°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
40°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
42°

44°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
44°

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
6%
46°

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
5%
46°

48°

1 PM
Cloudy
4%
48°

49°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
49°

49°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
49°

49°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
49°

48°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
48°

47°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
47°

46°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
46°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
44°

43°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
43°

42°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
42°

41°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
41°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories