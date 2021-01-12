Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Jamarion McLauin-Walker, last seen in area of 10th Avenue and 30th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

According to police, Jamarion McLauin-Walker, age 15, was las seen on Sunday at around 5:15 p.m., in the area of 10th Avenue and 30th Street.

When the teen was last seen, he wearing a gray hoodie with “Born to Hustle” on the back, black track pants with a white stripe down the legs, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Jamarion McLauin-Walker’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.