Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Jasmine Amoney Jones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Police and the family of Jasmine Amoney Jones, 15, are asking the public for assistance in locating her.

Jones was last seen in the area of Bragg Smith Street on Thursday at around 7:30 a.m.

Jones is 5’3″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information about Jasmine Amoney Jones should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 653-3400.