Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Kathlynn Sarver

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police say Kathlynn D. Sarver, age 16, ran away from DJJ custody on Double Churches Road on Thursday, at around 11:20 p.m.

Sarver’s clothing at the time is unknown. The teen is 5’ 5” and weighs 132 pounds. She has hazel eyes and red hair.

Police say Sarver ran away with another missing teen, Scarlet R. Puckett.

Anyone with information about Kathlynn Sarver or Scarlet Puckett should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.