COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police say they are searching for missing teen Keishaun Campbell. He was last seen on July 31 around 3:37 a.m.

Police say that Kieshaun, 16, absconded from DFCS custody near Amos Street. They say he may be with his sister. Kieshaun’s last known clothing description is also unknown.

Anyone with information about Kieshaun’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 911 or call the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.