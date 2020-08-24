Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Loren Nakia Frederick

(Loren Nakia Frederick)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Loren Nakia Frederick.

According to police, Frederick, age 18, ran away from DFCS custody. She was last seen in the area of Woodruff Farm Road, near Milgen Road on Friday at around 7:00 p.m. 

Police say the teen also goes by the name Niki. A description the clothing she was wearing when last seen is unknown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Loren Nakia Frederick, should contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at (706) 225-4384.

