Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Nadia Hampton

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Nadia Hampton.

Hampton, age 14, was last seen on Dec. 13 near the Piggly Wiggly on S. Lumpkin Road.

At the time Hampton was last seen, she was wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and black shoes. She also has pink highlights in her hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nadia Hampton should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449