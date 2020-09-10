Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Rayne Elizabeth Hicks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Rayne Elizabeth Hicks.

According to police, Hicks, age 17, ran away from DFCS custody on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. She was last seen in the area of Valley Crest Drive and Aaron Drive.

When Hicks was last seen, she was wearing a hoodie with the words, “I Love You” and carrying a brown bookbag.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rayne Elizabeth Hicks should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.