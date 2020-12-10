Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Rayne Hicks

COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Rayne Hicks.

According to police, Hicks, age 17, ran away from DFCS custody on Dec. 8. Hicks was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of 1st Avenue on Tuesday.

When Hicks was last seen, she was wearing gray sweat pants and a black hoodie with the word “Thrasher” on the front. She was also carrying a black trash bag.

Police say Hicks hair is usually styled in braids.

Anyone with information on Rayne Hick’s whereabouts should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.