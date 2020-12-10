 

Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Rayne Hicks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Rayne Hicks.

According to police, Hicks, age 17, ran away from DFCS custody on Dec. 8. Hicks was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of 1st Avenue on Tuesday.

When Hicks was last seen, she was wearing gray sweat pants and a black hoodie with the word “Thrasher” on the front.  She was also carrying a black trash bag.

Police say Hicks hair is usually styled in braids.

Anyone with information on Rayne Hick’s whereabouts should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 40°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 71° 40°

Friday

68° / 51°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 68° 51°

Saturday

71° / 53°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 50% 71° 53°

Sunday

69° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 69° 48°

Monday

58° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 58° 40°

Tuesday

58° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 58° 45°

Wednesday

56° / 33°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 56° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

58°

7 PM
Clear
0%
58°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories