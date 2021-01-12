Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Rod Hunter Garrett, last seen on Boby Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Police say Rod Hunter Garrett, age 17, was last seen Monday night at about 9:20 p.m. in the area of Boby Drive.

The last time Garrett was seen, he was wearing a dark denim jacket, gray jogging pants, and black shoes.

Police say the teen’s hair is dyed dark bluish-green.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rod Hunter Garrett should contact Columbus Police by calling 911, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.