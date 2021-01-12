 

Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Rod Hunter Garrett, last seen on Boby Drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Rod Hunter Garrett)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Police say Rod Hunter Garrett, age 17, was last seen Monday night at about 9:20 p.m. in the area of Boby Drive.

The last time Garrett was seen, he was wearing a dark denim jacket, gray jogging pants, and black shoes. 

Police say the teen’s hair is dyed dark bluish-green.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rod Hunter Garrett should contact Columbus Police by calling 911, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

39° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 39° 33°

Wednesday

51° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 51° 30°

Thursday

59° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 59° 42°

Friday

55° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 36% 55° 33°

Saturday

48° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 48° 30°

Sunday

51° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 51° 35°

Monday

54° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 54° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
39°

37°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
37°

37°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
37°

35°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
35°

34°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
34°

33°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
33°

33°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
33°

34°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
34°

36°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
36°

39°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
39°

43°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
43°

45°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

47°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
47°

48°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
49°

50°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

47°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
47°

45°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
45°

43°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
43°

42°

9 PM
Clear
3%
42°

40°

10 PM
Clear
4%
40°

38°

11 PM
Clear
4%
38°

37°

12 AM
Clear
5%
37°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories