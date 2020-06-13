Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Takiah Morten

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Takiah Morten, who also goes by the nickname “Kiah”.

(Jamishia Williams)

Police say the teen ran away from Department of Juvenile Justice custody in the area of Double Churches Road on Monday at around 12:05 a.m.

Morten was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray leggings, and black sneakers. She has brown eyes and black hair, and is 5’0″ tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Police say Morten may be with Jamishia Williams, age 16, another teen runaway.

Anyone with information about Takiah Morten or Jamishia Williams should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.