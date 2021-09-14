Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Tyreik Jamal Sweeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a critically missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Tyreik Jamal Sweeting.

According to police, Sweeting was last seen in the area of Kendrick High School on Sept. 14, 2021.

When Sweeting was last seen, he was wearing a white shirt, blue jean pants, with a blue jean sleeveless jacket. Police say he has black dreads with the sides shaved.

Anyone with information about Tyreik Jamal Sweeting should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-225-4343.