Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Scarlet Puckett

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing teen.

Police say Scarlet R. Puckett, age 16, ran away from DFCS custody on Double Churches Road on Thursday, at around 11:20 p.m. 

A description of Puckett’s clothing is not available. Puckett is 5’3” and weighs 250 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Puckett ran away with another missing teen, Kathlynn D. Sarver

Anyone with information about Scarlet Puckett or Kathlynn Sarver should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 74°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

Sunday

93° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 73°

Monday

95° / 73°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Thursday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories