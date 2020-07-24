Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Scarlet Puckett

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing teen.

Police say Scarlet R. Puckett, age 16, ran away from DFCS custody on Double Churches Road on Thursday, at around 11:20 p.m.

A description of Puckett’s clothing is not available. Puckett is 5’3” and weighs 250 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Puckett ran away with another missing teen, Kathlynn D. Sarver.

Anyone with information about Scarlet Puckett or Kathlynn Sarver should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.