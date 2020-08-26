Columbus Police searching for missing woman, Barbara Bass

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Barbara Bass.

Bass, age 62, was last seen in the area of 1100 block of 15th Street on Wednesday at around 11:00 a.m.

When last seen, Bass was wearing an orange shirt and light blue shorts. Bass’ hair is cut very short.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barbara Bass should contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at (706) 225-4384.