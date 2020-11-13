Columbus Police searching for missing woman, Bethany Grace Dowdell

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman. Police are searching for Bethany Grace Dowdell.

According to police, Dowdell, age 20, ran away from DFCS custody earlier this week.

Dowdell was last seen in the area of Woodruff Farm Road at around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

When Dowdell was last seen, she was wearing a white t-shirt and unknown colored shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bethany Grace Dowdell should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.