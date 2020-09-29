Columbus Police searching for missing woman, Carol Ann Taylor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a woman last seen in July.

Police say Carol Ann Taylor, age 64, was last seen in the area of Sterling Ridge Court on July 26th.

A description of Taylor’s clothing when she was last seen in unknown.

According to police, Taylor may be with a man called Buddy who is described as a tall, heavyset black male in his 60s who wears a Veterans hat.

Taylor may also be driving a 2013 silver Nissan.

Anyone with information on Carol Ann Taylor’s whereabout should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.