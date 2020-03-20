Columbus Police searching for missing woman, Chermaine Walthall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Police, along with the family of Chermaine Denise Walthall (AKA: Poetry), are asking the public for assistance in locating her.

The 28-year-old Walthall was last seen in the area of Urban Avenue on Sunday, March 8th.

Police say when Walthall was last seen, she was headed to the Cricket Wireless store, located at 4105 Buena Vista Road. Police say at the time, Walthall was the passenger in an older model SUV, either silver or gray in color.

When last seen, Walthall was wearing an olive green fleece jacket, gray shorts, and black ballet flats.

Walthall has the name “Sherrie” and a rose tattooed on her chest. She has brown eyes and her hair is black and styled short braids. She is 5’7” and 245 pounds.

If you have any information on Chermaine Walthall’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.