Columbus Police searching for missing woman, Kendra Mesteth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s helping in locating Kendra Mesteth, age 44.

According to police, Mesteth was last seen on Sept. 3, 2021, in the area of the 4000 block of Connor Road.

When Mesteth was last seen , she was wearing a Blue T-Shirt and Blue Jeans. She also has black, shoulder length hair.

Anyone with information about Kendra Mesteth should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Unit at 706-225-4343 or 653-3400.