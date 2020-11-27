 

Columbus Police searching for missing woman last seen November 18

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen on Nov. 18, 2020.

Police say Jamie Johnson, 32, was last seen around the 1100 block of 15th Street, the clothes she was wearing at the time are unknown. Jamie is described by police as 5’5″, 193 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

A news release by law enforcement says that Jamie suffers from mild retardation and that she may be with a male known as Tracey Brown. At this time, police do not have any further information about Mr. Brown.

Anyone with information about Jamie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 911 or call the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449. Police say Sgt. L. Zieverink can also be reached with information about Jamie at 706-225-4384.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 59°
Periods of heavy rain
Periods of heavy rain 100% 73° 59°

Saturday

71° / 55°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 71° 55°

Sunday

63° / 48°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 63° 48°

Monday

51° / 30°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 51° 30°

Tuesday

48° / 27°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 48° 27°

Wednesday

56° / 30°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 56° 30°

Thursday

58° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 58° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

8 PM
Showers
40%
67°

66°

9 PM
Light Rain
90%
66°

64°

10 PM
Heavy Rain
90%
64°

63°

11 PM
Rain
90%
63°

63°

12 AM
Rain
100%
63°

62°

1 AM
Rain
90%
62°

62°

2 AM
Rain
90%
62°

62°

3 AM
Rain
80%
62°

62°

4 AM
Light Rain
70%
62°

61°

5 AM
Showers
60%
61°

62°

6 AM
Showers
40%
62°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories