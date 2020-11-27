Columbus Police searching for missing woman last seen November 18

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen on Nov. 18, 2020.

Police say Jamie Johnson, 32, was last seen around the 1100 block of 15th Street, the clothes she was wearing at the time are unknown. Jamie is described by police as 5’5″, 193 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

A news release by law enforcement says that Jamie suffers from mild retardation and that she may be with a male known as Tracey Brown. At this time, police do not have any further information about Mr. Brown.

Anyone with information about Jamie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 911 or call the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449. Police say Sgt. L. Zieverink can also be reached with information about Jamie at 706-225-4384.