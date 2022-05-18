COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Latoria Farrell who is also known as Latoria Black.

Farrell, age 38, was last seen on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Extended Stay, located at 5020 Armour Road, at 10:30 p.m.

When Farrell was last seen, she was wearing a jeans and a black cardigan sweater. She is tall 5’9″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Latoria Farrell should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449