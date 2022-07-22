COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating April Tarver (also known as April Riley).

According to police, Tarver, age 32, was last seen in the 6500 block of Dorsey Drive, on July 20, 2022 at about 9:00 p.m.

Police said Tarver was traveling in a 2020 Nissan Rogue, bearing GA tag# RUW 7563.

Tarver is 5’8″ and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair styled in box braids. Tarver wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Tarver’s whereabouts should contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Office at (706) 653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-326-6662.